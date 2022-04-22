Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

This week, Kate welcomes back a repeat guest, MarketBeat contributor Chris Markoch. Chris tells us about three U.S. stocks that he believes will continue to show strength, regardless of what...

By
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

This week on The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate welcomes back a repeat guest, MarketBeat contributor Chris Markoch. Chris tells us about three U.S. stocks that he believes will continue to show strength, regardless of what is going on in the economy.

MarketBeat.com - MarketBeat
  • Walmart: Hired the former CFO of PayPal. What does this mean for Walmart’s digital transaction initiatives?
  • Will this mean synergies with PayPal?
  • What is Walmart doing in the area of health care?
  • Nucor: What is going on with a stock with a low P/E ratio that’s also trading at new highs?
  • How will the Russia/Ukraine war affect Nucor’s pricing power and revenue growth?
  • Why investors should wait until after Nucor reports earnings to make any kind of trade
  • Camping World: Is the stock undervalued at the moment?
  • How the stock is performing relative to 2020, when outdoors activities became popular in the early days of the pandemic?
  • How demand for RVs is affecting Camping World
  • How should investors analyze Camping World’s technicals and indicators when considering a buy?

Stocks mentioned in this episode 

Walmart (WMT)

Nucor (NUE)

Camping World (CWH)

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon



and now available on YouTube 

Walmart is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

News and trends

Amazon Just Made an Unexpected Move That Could Crush FedEx and UPS

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Behind the review

The Power of Getting Professionally Raw

Emily Washcovick

Emily Washcovick

The boring company

The Boring Company, Elon Musk's tunnel-making company receives $650 million in funding

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More