MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

This week on The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate welcomes back a repeat guest, MarketBeat contributor Chris Markoch. Chris tells us about three U.S. that he believes will continue to show strength, regardless of what is going on in the economy.

: Hired the former CFO of PayPal. What does this mean for Walmart’s digital transaction initiatives?

Will this mean synergies with PayPal?

What is Walmart doing in the area of health care?

Nucor: What is going on with a stock with a low P/E ratio that’s also trading at new highs?

How will the Russia/Ukraine war affect Nucor’s pricing power and revenue growth?

Why investors should wait until after Nucor reports earnings to make any kind of trade

Camping World: Is the stock undervalued at the moment?

How the stock is performing relative to 2020, when outdoors activities became popular in the early days of the pandemic?

How demand for RVs is affecting Camping World

How should investors analyze Camping World’s technicals and indicators when considering a buy?

Stocks mentioned in this episode

Walmart (WMT)

Nucor (NUE)

Camping World (CWH)



