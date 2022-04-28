Become a Web3 Programmer in Your Own Time
Start programming for Web3 and carve out your stake of a new Internet frontier.
Over the past few years, the tech world has experienced a rapid evolution, spearheaded in large part by the blockchain. Now, that evolution is on the precipice of revolution as NFTs and the Metaverse and virtual marketplaces portend the dawn of Web3 — the third version of the world wide web. While few really understand what Web3 is all about, many, many people want a piece of the billions exchanging hands every day on this brave new virtual world.
One of the best ways to get involved in the world of Web3 is to learn how it works. And The Complete Web3 Programming Masterclass Bundle can help you do just that. This eight-part course is taught by some of the web's top instructors from Mammoth Interactive, DesignersLab, and Total Seminars, all with a common goal of helping you start building on Web3.
The comprehensive bundle will familiarize you with the blockchain, HTML, and JavaScript — basic tools for programming for the web. From there, you'll build a simple tally decentralized website with Truffle, Solidity, and JavaScript as you build your programming foundations. As you progress, you'll build a portfolio of Web3 projects using tools like ReactJS, 3D Spline, Framer Motion animations, and much more. There are courses on building your first NFT and understanding how to use it to authenticate and protect your work, how to build completely decentralized apps on the Ethereum blockchain, how to automate Web3 tasks with Python, and much more. There's even a complete course dedicated to all the ways you can create wealth in the Metaverse.
Web3 isn't just coming anymore, it's here. You're already behind the eight ball when it comes to carving out your stake. So jump on The Complete Web3 Programming Masterclass Bundle while it's on sale for just $40.
Prices subject to change.
