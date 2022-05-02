Study to Ace 15 CompTIA Certification Exams on Your First Try
If you need IT, then get on the CompTIA certification track.
The business world is supremely digital today, meaning entrepreneurs need more IT help. However, building an entire IT team is sometimes an expensive pipe dream. That doesn't mean your business still can't benefit from quality networking and cybersecurity service. So, why not learn how to be your own IT person?
CompTIA is one of the world's leading certifying bodies for information technology and The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle takes you on a deep dive into 15 certification exams.
This extensive bundle is taught by iCollege, an official CompTIA partner that has been operating in more than 120 countries since 2003. iCollege is trusted by Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies alike — not to mention the hundreds of thousands of individuals who have taken their courses over the past two decades.
Each of these courses will give you the foundational knowledge you need to excel in the covered topic and pass the related CompTIA certification exam on your first attempt. From basic IT to cybersecurity, server management, Linux, and more, you'll have lifetime access to a wide range of course materials allowing you to devote your attention to what seems most interesting and valuable to you.
These CompTIA certifications are covered:
- CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61)
- CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002)
- CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)
- CompTIA Network+ (N10-008)
- CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)
- CompTIA Server+ (SK0-005)
- CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)
- CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-003)
- CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)
- CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)
- CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)
- CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)
- CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)
- CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)
- CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004)
That's the kind of comprehensive study guide you won't find anywhere else. You can get all these study materials bundled in The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle for a special, limited-time price of just $65 now.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
The Future Is...Fungi?: This Biotech Company Transforms Mushrooms Into Luxury Materials Used by Hermès
-
3 Simple Ways to Improve Your Energy and Work
-
When Terry Crews Hit Rock Bottom, He Found a Better Way to Be Tough
-
Are You Too Efficient to Innovate?
-
Food Network Star Geoffrey Zakarian Distills the Hospitality Industry Down Into Just 48 Words
-
How to Build an Authentic Brand
-
Higher Pay, Higher Prices: Could Rapid Career Changes Keep Inflation Skyrocketing?