Elon Musk Hysterically Rips Into McDonald's Over Broken Ice-Cream Machines

Elon Musk was having a field day on long before he had plans to purchase the company, which will become a privately-owned company under Musk, who made the deal official on Monday.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO | Getty Images

But since Monday’s acquisition, Musk has fired off no shortage of hysterical and controversial Tweets, showing that he really is set to practice what he preaches when it comes to his dedication to free speech on the platform.

Late Wednesday night, he Tweeted words of encouragement to users that everyone should “make Twitter maximum fun” before going right into it with a follow-up Tweet that joked about (though, knowing Musk, who could ever be sure) purchasing Coca-Cola.

Related: Elon Musk's Rival Hastily Deletes Twitter Account

He then said he would put an illicit drug back into the recipe for the soda (you can put two and two together) as a way of showing that he was altering the company’s moderation policies for certain words and references.

But perhaps Musk’s funniest (and most relatable) jab was at McDonald’s for its infamous ice-cream machines that always seem to be broken.

Musk retweeted a screenshot of a fake Tweet someone had posted that read “Now I’m going to buy McDonald’s and fix all of the ice cream machines.”

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

He posted the photo and comically wrote “Listen, I can’t do miracles ok.”

Musk’s joke received over 1.5 million likes and over 163,000 retweets.

Related: Wendy's Savagely Slams McDonald's Over Broken Ice Cream Machines

“Can you at least bring back the McRib all year long,” one user joked in response.

“Just bring back the burgers the way they look on ads,” another said. “That is all.”

Musk’s jab comes after an October report from last year from the Wall Street Journal, which claimed that the FTC had begun a preliminary inquiry to investigate the manufacturers of ice-cream machines in McDonald’s restaurants after franchisees had begun complaining about how long the machines take to clean among other complicated features.

"The machines require a nightly automated heat-cleaning cycle that can last up to four hours to destroy bacteria," the report stated. "The cleaning cycle can fail, making the machines unusable until a repair technician can get them going again, owners say."

Broken ice-cream machines have even become so strongly associated with McDonald’s that even rival Wendy’s chimed in on Twitter near the time of the report’s release when the McDonald’s Twitter account asked what everyone would post if they ran the McDonald’s Twitter account for the day.

“Where the things that should be fresh are frozen, and the things that should be frozen are out of order,” Wendy’s bluntly said.

Savage.

Looks like Musk won’t be getting special treatment on his McFlurry anytime soon.

Related: The FTC Is Investigating Why the Ice Cream Machines at McDonald's Are Always Broken