Johnson & Johnson will train Mexican students and doctors in the metaverse

When we talk about the metaverse, we usually imagine a place of recreation, where we can live together, interact and play with other users, very similar to what Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated in his already famous showcase in which he presented his vision of virtual worlds. The truth is that they can go much further. The Innovation Room created by Johnson & Johnson in Mexico is a clear example of this. It is a virtual space that houses sophisticated medical devices and simulators that will allow doctors and surgeons to rehearse in a virtual environment what they will later do in a real operating room.

SOPA Images | Getty Images

Created by Johnson & Johnson MedTech and the Johnson & Johnson Institute, the space complements education with state-of-the-art technology and augmented reality that simulates medical procedures performed in specialties such as orthopedics, colon cancer, electrophysiology and plastic surgery. In a statement , Andrés Gravenhorst , general director of the company in Mexico, explained: “For Johnson & Johnson MedTech, residents, doctors and students in the health industry are a fundamental part of empowering the health system, therefore, we seek to strengthen their training with initiatives like the Innovation Room. We are sure that by having health professionals trained through innovation, intelligent medical care can be created that improves the quality of life of patients and raises health indicators.”

The Innovation Room is a sample of the application that devices like the Meta Quest 2 immersive viewers have in the professional field. The space inaugurated in the offices of Johnson & Johnson MedTech in Mexico is open for health professionals who wish to use it. Reservations can be made through an app a minimum of two days in advance in small groups and for well-defined learning purposes.

With this initiative, the company expects to impact around 300 medical students, doctors and surgeons from various schools and hospitals within the metropolitan area of Mexico City.