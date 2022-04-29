The billionaire who drove his Bugatti Veyron at more than 257 mph in Germany will not be sanctioned

His name is Radim Passer, he is a Czech businessman and, in addition to being a billionaire, he likes to drive fast. Very fast. In November 2021, Radim uploaded a video to his YouTube channel of him driving his Bugatti Chiron on a highway in . The content went viral, as the man raised the car at 257 mphand thereby broke a record of 249 mph that he himself set aboard a Buggati Veyron in 2012.

John Keeble | Getty Images

On the mythical German roads, known as Autobahns , there are no speed limits and for years Passer has been testing the luxury that he is passionate about there. To take the Bugatti Chiron to the extreme, Passer used a section of the A2 motorway between Berlin and Hannover, driving at dawn. But before the feat of the billionaire, the German transport minister reacted and issued a statement by means of which he "rejected any behavior that could put road users at risk." Citing the first clause of the German traffic law, the statement explains that: “all road users must comply with the rules of the traffic regulations and anyone who participates in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, endangered or obstructed or inconvenienced more than is unavoidable under the circumstances”.

After several months of controversy, the German authorities decided not to sanction the driver , as he carefully chose the day and time to take his test. In the narration of the video, Passer mentions on several occasions his concern to beat the record safely: “The section of the A2 was a three-lane 10km straight with a slight drop in the middle, so there was visibility everywhere. the stretch. Safety was a priority, so the circumstances had to be safe to go."

Who is Radim Passer?

The 58-year-old Czech tycoon is the owner of Passerinvest Group , a company dedicated to real estate development. In addition, he has built and helped develop multiple kindergarten and elementary schools. He is a highly religious man who, in addition to being successful in the business world, has become a media and social media sensation. He is the thirty-third richest man in Czechoslovakia.