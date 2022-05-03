'They Don't Know What Work Actually Means': Manager Fired After Posting Rant Against Gen Z on Front Door

It’s long been joked about that boomers blame millennials and Gen Z for everything, including critiques on the younger generations' work ethic and alleged inability to save and spend money responsibly.

But one Dollar Tree manager took the generational assumptions a little too far after posting a hiring notice that banned Gen Z hopefuls from applying, subsequently getting herself fired in the process.

The Dollar Tree in Bremen, Indiana has become the source of internet infamy after a photo made its rounds of a sign that was plastered to the front of the store.

“I apologize for us closing AGAIN,” the note stated, with the last word underlined multiple times. “My 2 new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn’t stand here for their entire shift.”

A second piece of paper posted beneath the closure notice is where the trouble really began.

“Don’t hire Gen Zs,” the post begins. "They don’t know what work actually means."

The manager then wrote that the store was hiring with an asterisk beneath it that said “ ONLY, thanks!”

The notice made its rounds on several Twitter accounts where it began to go viral.

“Considering the youngest baby boomers are pushing sixty, they would likely be retirees,” one Twitter user quickly pointed out. “Dude totally skipped gen X and millennials.”

According to Investopedia, Baby Boomers include those born between 1946 and 1964 (roughly ages 58 to 76) while those in Gen Z were born between 1997 and 2012 (roughly ages 9 to 24).

Many users claimed that the practice was “age discrimination” at work while others suggested that this was probably the both cashiers’ first job.

“This infuriates me to no end,” one said. “Most people that work at this lousy place are working their first jobs, give them a damn break.”

Dollar tree confirmed to local outlet WNDU that the manager is no longer with the company.

“We are aware that an unauthorized sign was posted at our store for a brief period of time,” Vice President and Investor Relations for Dollar Tree, Randy Guiler, said in a statement to the outlet. “The handwritten message was absolutely not approved by or condoned by our Company.”

According to the Indiana Age Discrimination legislature, it is illegal to “dismiss or refuse to employ or rehire any person because of his or her age.” However, this is only applicable when the employee in question is between the ages of 40 and 75.

Dollar Tree was under fire earlier this year after announcing that it would be raising its namesake $1 prices on certain items.

“We believe testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree product will enable us over time to expand our assortments, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ everyday needs,” Michael Witynski, President and CEO of Dollar Tree said in a statement at the time.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Dollar Tree was up nearly 42% year over year.

