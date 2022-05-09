How to Reach New Productivity Levels with Lunatask

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur is looking for ways to be more productive and efficient. But sometimes, you just can't get organized enough on your own. If you need a little help reaching your and efficiency peaks, look no further than Lunatask.

Lunatask

Lunatask is at once a privacy-focused to-do list, a notebook, a habit and mood tracker, a daily journal, and a Pomodoro timer all in one. It's a single, seamless app designed to help you prioritize and fly through your everyday work.

With smart to-do lists, Lunatask automatically sorts your tasks based on age, priority, and estimated time needed to accomplish them to help you build the perfect workflow. It has built-in support for Kanban, Must/Should/Want Method, and Eisenhower Matrix, and includes a Pomodoro timer. You can also connect your calendars to see meetings and calls right next to your tasks, then fill the space in between with various to-dos to effortlessly organize your day. You can even quickly join Zoom and Google Meet calls from the interface.

In addition to getting organized, Lunatask helps you build healthy habits via a visual habit tracker that gives you accountability and shows your progress. It will also help you track your moods and emotions, and give you visibility into your energy level and business level over time so you can make changes when you need to.

All of that is really just scratching the surface. That's why one App Store reviewer says, “It is an amazing app. A real gem.” With state-of-the-art security, an open platform, and endless compatibility, Lunatask is fully designed with your convenience and productivity in mind.

Start working smarter and more efficiently than ever.

