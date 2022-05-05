The Vatican prepares a gallery in the metaverse with NFT's

's are everywhere: virtual music groups, Ukraine war timelines , music festivals, the fashion industry, and also in the Vatican . In an effort to democratize art, the Vatican City, in partnership with the augmented reality company Sensorium and Humanity 2.0 , will create a virtual exhibition based on (non-fungible tokens, that is, cryptographic assets that represent something unique).

Laurie Chamberlain | Getty Images

The director of Humanity 2.0 (an NGO focused on identifying and removing impediments to human flourishing through the use of technology and human ingenuity) is Father Philip Larrey , author of several books on artificial intelligence, who has helped the Vatican prepare for Web 3.0 . In a press release , the priest explained the goal of the exhibition: “We look forward to working with Sensorium to explore ways to democratize art, making it more available to people around the world, regardless of their socioeconomic and geographic limitations. Partnering with Sensorium takes this goal one step further and equips us with the latest technology solutions.”

The Vatican City is visited by more than 6 million people each year. With a collection of more than 800 pieces by 250 artists, the Vatican are among the most important in the world. In its collection there are works by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Salvador Dalí, Michelangelo, Leonardo Da Vinci Raphael and Vincent Van Gogh, among many others. Do not forget that there is also the Basilica of San Pedro and the Sistine Chapel.

The exhibition will be part of the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse (for now in beta version) and will allow users to visit the museum's various collections through immersive augmented reality devices, a computer screen or a mobile phone application that will allow to see live broadcasts and create NPC's (non-player characters) to communicate with them.

The virtual Vatican exhibition will incorporate the use of NFT's, although it is not clear if these will be available for sale. The opening date of the exhibition has not yet been announced.