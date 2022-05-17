Get 1TB of Cloud Storage for Less Than $140

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most people in the digital age create a mountain of data in their lives. So imagine if you're running your own business on top of managing your personal information stash? Entrepreneurs create an entire Himalayas of data and they need effective ways to securely store and manage that data. While there are a number of good business solutions to help you and your team manage your data, they can often get expensive very fast. And you really can't just rely on the onboard storage of your laptop or phone.

Koofr

With Koofr , you can get 1TB of storage for less than $150. Koofr is a safe, private, simple cloud storage service that you can access through web browser, mobile app, and WebDav. It has earned a number of great reviews, including 4.6 stars on G2, GetApp, and Capterra; 4.3 stars on Trustpilot; and 4.0 stars on TechRadar.

Koofr claims to be the only cloud storage solution that doesn't track you and your data and it gives you extra simplicity by letting you connect all of your existing cloud accounts to your Koofr cloud. You can upload, access, and share any kind of files with no size limit and navigate your cloud with ease. Koofr offers a duplicate finder to help you remove duplicate files and maximize your space in your cloud and you can manage your files and account with a wide variety of tools. Koofr's advanced renaming option and link customization lets you organize files in a way that works for you and makes the entire library much more searchable. And, of course, all of your files are encrypted in rest and in transfer so they're never at risk of exposure.

Give you and your business a cloud storage boost. Right now, you can get lifetime access to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for just $139.99.

