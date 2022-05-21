The 10 Best VPNs for Your Business on Sale

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs and small businesses, cybersecurity is no longer an option. It's essential. Forty-four percent of small businesses reported being a victim of a cyber attack in the past year.

You don't need a comprehensive IT department or any kind of expensive configurations to protect your business. One basic step you can take is getting a to secure your browsing traffic whenever you're on an unfamiliar network. Now through May 24, we're offering an extra 20 percent off a range of great VPNs in the Entrepreneur Store with promo code VPN20.

1. SlickVPN: Lifetime Subscription

Don't be fooled by its budget price tag. TheBestVPN.com writes, "SlickVPN provides protocol and encryption standards that would make even the grumpiest IT professional crack a grin." With such strong security measures and a strict no-logging policy, it's a great, cost-effective security solution.

Get SlickVPN for $15.99 (reg. $1,200) with promo code VPN20.

2. FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription (10 Devices)

Like the name suggests, FastestVPN is fast. It's a powerful VPN for all of your devices that operates with 99.9 percent uptime. Plus, it also offers a NAT firewall, an ad blocker, anti-malware software, and a strict no-logging policy.

Get FastestVPN for $19.99 (reg. $1,200) with promo code VPN20.

3. BulletVPN: Lifetime Subscription

The VPN Guru writes, “If you are looking for a reliable, fast, and secure VPN provider, I would definitely recommend BulletVPN.” It gives you access to hundreds of geo-restricted channels across the globe so if you're traveling abroad this summer, you can continue to access the internet you know.

Get BulletVPN for $31.19 (reg. $540) with promo code VPN20.

4. AdGuard VPN: 5-Yr Subscription

With 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.6 stars on the App Store, users appreciate AdGuard VPN's elite security protocols and convenient features like server pinging to ensure you're always on the fastest one. You can connect up to five devices simultaneously and enjoy a strict zero-logging policy.

Get AdGuard VPN for $31.99 (reg. $359) with promo code VPN20.

5. VPNSecure Online Privacy: Lifetime Subscription

This torrent-friendly VPN lets you bypass geolocation blocks, hides your IP address, and uses Stealth VPN to render your VPN traffic completely unrecognizable. You can browse with unlimited bandwidth on 45 servers worldwide without worrying about any of your logs being kept.

Get VPNSecure Online Privacy for $31.99 (reg. $1,194) with promo code VPN20.

6. Seed4.Me VPN: Lifetime Subscription (Unlimited Devices)

This lightweight, intuitive VPN offers servers in more than 30 countries, allowing you to surf anonymously, hide your real IP address, and unblock websites that are restricted in your location. With the built-in PPTP/L2TP client, it offers an expanded range of device support.

Get Seed4.Me VPN for $31.99 (reg. $432) with promo code VPN20.

7. BelkaVPN: Lifetime Subscription

BelkaVPN has earned 4.2 stars on Trustpilot as a reliable VPN with no speed or bandwidth limits. You can conveniently manage all of your devices with proprietary apps for each and enjoy a better browsing experience with a host of handy security features. It also offers a CleanWeb feature that blocks ads, trackers, and malware.

Get BelkaVPN for $31.99 (reg. $719) with promo code VPN20.

8. iProVPN: Lifetime Subscription

iProVPN lets you connect up to ten devices at a time to enjoy AES 256-bit encryption and unlimited bandwidth for your browsing. It also utilizes an ad blocker for a more enjoyable internet experience and lets you bypass restrictions around the world.

Get iProVPN for $31.99 (reg. $600) with promo code VPN20.

9. Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription + NAT Firewall

Ivacy VPN locks down your browsing with powerful 256-bit encryption and its P2P servers make it great for privately and securely torrenting. You can access geographically blocked content all over the world and remain completely anonymous. Plus, you'll also get Ivacy's NAT Firewall with this deal.

Get Ivacy VPN for $47.99 (reg. $1,254) with promo code VPN20.

10. Surfshark VPN: 3-Yr Subscription

One of the most popular VPNs on the market, Surfshark gives you access to more than 3,000 servers in 65 countries, including a host of 10Gbps VPN servers that offer elite browsing speed. It also uses the latest security protocols, has private DNS and leak protection, and a strict no-logging policy.

Get Surfshark VPN for $67.19 (reg. $430) with promo code VPN20.

