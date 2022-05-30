Stay Cool in the Summer Heat with This Personal A/C

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are many ways that somebody could be a bad leader. But, as silly as it sounds, so much of it could be avoided by simply staying in a good mood. And when the months are heating up, your mood could very easily spoil under the heat.

Evachill

Don't let that happen. Treat yourself to some cool air with the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner, now on sale for Memorial Day.

The newest personal air conditioning model from Evapolar is a Red Dot Design Award Winner. The ultra-lightweight, energy-efficient personal A/C utilizes EvaBreeze® material to improve efficiency while remaining eco-friendly and bio-safe. The machine uses natural evaporative cooling to drop the temperature in the area (approximately 45 square feet) in the front of the device — making it perfect for a desk space.

Setting it up is easy. Just fill the water tank, connect to a power supply, and the cartridge will begin to absorb the water and spread it evenly through internal cooling pads while blowing air through them. As such, the air around you and the machine drops in temperature with absolutely no heat exhaust. It can reach full cooling power within just ten minutes and operates with a single button for an efficient, effective cooling solution that's far less expensive than splurging on air conditioning or fans. Plus, the machine also filters out dust particles to increase the air quality for better breathing while creating bad conditions for bacterial growth, contributing to a more comfortable and productive environment.

Nobody wants to be roasting while at work. That's a great way to ensure you're always putting the wrong foot forward. Instead, take advantage of this limited-time deal on the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner. Get it for just $69.99 (reg. $99) for Memorial Day until May 31st.

Prices subject to change.