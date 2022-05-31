Catching up on work can be rough after a Holiday weekend, but waking up to find yor internet and cellular service are no longer working can be panic-inducing.

r.classen | Shutterstock

For many customers on Tuesday, this was unfortuntately reality.

Is T-Mobile down?

There appear to be widespread outages affecting T-Mobile customers all along the East Coast.

According to Down Detector, reports of issues with the cellular service provider peaked just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday with over 4,500 customers reporting that they were having issues with mobile internet, sending and receiving text messages and sending and receiving phone calls.

By around 3:45 pm, the number of customers reporting issues had dropped to around 650.

Related: How to Fix the 'LG IMS Has Stopped' Error on T-Mobile

T-Mobile was also trending on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, with many users turning to the social media platform to see if anyone else was encountering similar issues.

Is anyone else having issues with their @TMobile service right now — RWells27 (@Randywe25) May 31, 2022

Imma go ahead and assume there is another @TMobile outage. My texts keep coming back. — TDove (@dovetish) May 31, 2022

@TMobile please fix your servers, literally spent 2-3 hours without internet — Pluto (@PlutoXIX) May 31, 2022

Is TMobile down in NYC? No calls or texts… — iamwaynegilbert (@iamwaynegilbert) May 31, 2022

T-Mobile did not address the reports on social media or via release and did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Just last week a major outage hit T-Mobile users when many were receiving error messages that said "LG IMS has stopped," primarily affecting LG phones on the T-Mobile network, essentially shutting down service for users using certain phones on the network.

The error has since been resolved after a Reddit thread explained to users how to play with their phone settings and fix the bug.

T-Mobile was down around 6% year over year near market close on Tuesday.