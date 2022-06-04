MiniTool Helps You Recover Accidentally Deleted Data

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Data rules everything these days. And no, we're not just talking about massive data organizations making life easier for corporations. Each one of us has a host of personal data that grows every single day. Some files are more important than others, but when you're cleaning your drive it's extremely easy to mistakenly delete something you didn't want to. In instances like that, it's helpful to have a tool like MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal.

MiniTool

One of the most cost-effective data recovery programs for Windows users, MiniTool is a 100 percent clean solution that can recover deleted or lost data from Windows computers, memory/SD cards, USB flash drives, external hard drives, and other sources, the company says. With a perpetual license, you'll have coverage for three PCs and no data restoration limits so you can retrieve all kinds of data without limitation. You can recover data from inaccessible or formatted drives, music files with the CD/DVD Drive recovery feature, and other types of data with an efficient recovery rate. The intuitive tool makes it an absolute breeze to give your data an extra measure of protection from yourself. That way, you'll never have to scramble to redo something after accidentally deleting the original file.

We've all been there. You're ready to go into an important meeting and you realize at the last minute that you accidentally deleted your presentation during your last data cleaning sweep. Don't let it happen again.

Find out why MiniTool has earned 4.6 stars on Trustpilot, 4.5 stars on Capterra, and 4.4 stars on G2. With a Personal Ultimate lifetime subscription, you'll have a lifetime of free upgrades for MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal. For a limited time, you can get it for 19 percent off $99 at just $79.99.

