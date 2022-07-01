Save Your Next Job by Changing Your Office Reputation Now

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're not sure how your co-workers perceive you, you might want to get a handle on that soon. Amid the Great Resignation, which is more like a seismic reshuffle, employers are being more mindful about creating healthy work environments and avoiding workplace toxicity. A significant part of that approach means paying close attention to the kinds of workers who get hired and promoted.

Your work reputation is priceless. A bad reputation can follow you around from workplace to workplace. It can even prevent you from getting the next job you want. Your behavior from several years ago can affect your job prospects several months from now.