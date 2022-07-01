Save Your Next Job by Changing Your Office Reputation Now
Your workplace reputation is one of your most valuable professional assets.
If you're not sure how your co-workers perceive you, you might want to get a handle on that soon. Amid the Great Resignation, which is more like a seismic reshuffle, employers are being more mindful about creating healthy work environments and avoiding workplace toxicity. A significant part of that approach means paying close attention to the kinds of workers who get hired and promoted.
Your work reputation is priceless. A bad reputation can follow you around from workplace to workplace. It can even prevent you from getting the next job you want. Your behavior from several years ago can affect your job prospects several months from now.
4th of July Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 20% off today.
Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 20% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Tory Burch Built a Brand Around Empowering Women. Now Her Foundation Is Furthering Her Mission: 'How Do We as a Company Have a Positive Impact on Humanity?'
-
This Founder Had to Play College Basketball in Men's Shorts and Shoes, So She Launched an Athletic Clothing Company Named After the Now 50-Year-Old Title IX Act
-
Is Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' the Theme Song of the Great Resignation?
-
You're Probably Falling for All of Amazon Prime Day's Psychological Sales Tactics. A Marketing Professor Reveals Them — and How You Can Actually Get the Best Deal.
-
Comedian Paul Virzi: 'If You're Not Authentic, You Have Nothing'
-
Struggling to Come Up With Creative Ideas? Try Doing This.
-
Picking a Winning Emerging Brand Is How You Get Rich in Franchising. Here's How to Spot One.