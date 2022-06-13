WonderShare Can Simplify the Way You Work With PDFs

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Getting and staying organized in your regular life is hard enough. Adding your digital life into the mix is just an additional source of frustration, especially if you work in a field dealing with a lot of back and forth and document formats. Whether you're in a law office or constantly dealing with changing sale contracts, PDFs can quickly become the bane of your existence if you don't have specific tools to navigate them.

StackCommerce

If you're in the market for one, Wondershare PDFelement Professional is a top-of-the-line option, and it's on sale for 25% off for a limited time.

WonderShare earned 4.5 stars on G2 and 4.0 stars on TechRadar because it eliminates PDF restrictions to help you streamline your workflow. The beginner-friendly program packs loads of advanced tools to help you easily make complicated changes to any document. You can add text, images, and shapes, edit elements by size, color, or font, insert links, and even add watermarks.

Additionally, WonderShare makes converting PDFs to various popular formats and vice versa simple. It also lets you batch convert multiple files simultaneously. You can also merge documents into a single PDF, split them, compress the file to save space, rotate PDF pages, or even extract individual pages.

WonderShare also utilizes optical character recognition (OCR) to recognize text from image-based PDF scans, making it easy to search for the text you need without poring over it word-by-word. You may also edit changes, add notes or comments, and more by simply searching the document. If you are working on a PDF for a while, you can adjust page size and layout to have a better reading experience, and, before you share, you can add a password to secure files or redact words or phrases to remove sensitive information.

If you work with PDFs frequently, a PDF editor might become your best friend. You can purchase a Perpetual License to Wondershare PDFelement Professional for Mac or Windows for 25% off $159 at just $119 today.

Prices subject to change.