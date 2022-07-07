This Entrepreneur Grew His Tow Boat Business by Sponsoring Little League Games
Sometimes, to impress your target audience, you've got to spend a little where they spend their time.
Justin Nesloney grew up on the southern coast of Texas, on the Gulf of Mexico, doing just about every job available — from cleaning up oil spills to being a fishing guide. That's why, when he started towing boats back in 2020, it seemed like just another gig. But in a surprisingly short time, it's transformed into something much bigger: This year, he's on track to make $1 million in annual revenue.
How'd he do it? By identifying future customers and meeting them where they were — which was not always on a boat, or even anywhere near the water. Because sometimes, the best way to grow a business is to focus on who will need your service later, rather than right now.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
A 115-Year-Old Startup? The Leaders of This Family Business Are Honoring the Past and Building for the Future.
-
Turn Your Managers Into Your Biggest Asset for Winning the Great Resignation
-
'It Was Like a Drug': How Dave's Hot Chicken Grew a Cult Following in an East Hollywood Parking Lot
-
This Goldman Sachs Alum Launched an App That's Helping Young People Manage Their Finances and Healthcare (And She's Raising Millions of Dollars to Do It)
-
One of America's Richest Women Took Zero Outside Investors. Here's How Aviator Nation Founder Paige Mycoskie Did It.
-
4 Expert-Backed Strategies for Improving Your Communication Skills
-
This Couple Escaped Arranged Marriages in Pakistan. Now They Run a $14 Million Brooklyn Shoe Brand.