This Entrepreneur Grew His Tow Boat Business by Sponsoring Little League Games

Justin Nesloney grew up on the southern coast of Texas, on the Gulf of Mexico, doing just about every job available — from cleaning up oil spills to being a fishing guide. That's why, when he started towing boats back in 2020, it seemed like just another gig. But in a surprisingly short time, it's transformed into something much bigger: This year, he's on track to make $1 million in annual revenue.

Maria Nesbit Photography

How'd he do it? By identifying future customers and meeting them where they were — which was not always on a boat, or even anywhere near the water. Because sometimes, the best way to grow a business is to focus on who will need your service later, rather than right now.