Help Dad Get Digitally Organized and Secure This Father's Day

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, cybersecurity is no longer an option — it's essential. And while it may not exactly be an exciting gift, helping dad get digitally secure and organized can be a very practical gift. During our sale, you can get Enpass Password Manager for a specially reduced price, and dad will be thankful.

Enpass is one of the top-reviewed password managers on the market. It has earned 4.6 stars on G2, 4.4 stars on Trustpilot, and 4.4 stars on the App Store. Best Reviews writes, "With the amount of information users can store in their vaults, Enpass could be called a life manager rather than a password manager. From login credentials to clothing sizes, everything can be stored in Enpass." Those great reviews are because Enpass doesn't just deliver on security, but it helps you take your digital organization to the next level.

Our lives are filled with passwords, credit cards, and all kinds of credentials. Enpass stores all of this information locally on your device, making it more secure than other password managers while giving you tools to streamline your digital life. You can generate random strong passwords whenever you need a new one and use Enpass to automatically fill your logins and credit card details into websites whenever you need them. Enpass ensures cross-platform availability for all of your devices, simple access with Face ID or Touch ID, and gives you multiple vaults to separate your personal, family, and work data.

With an Individual Plan, you'll get support for unlimited passwords and items, unlimited vaults, unlimited devices, security alerts when your data is breached, and apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android.

Help dad protect his digital life this Father's Day. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Enpass Password Manager is 68% off $79 at just $24.99 until June 19.

