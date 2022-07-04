Take to the Skies With This Discounted Two-Drone Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Once upon a time, drones were a nuisance — an odd fad that seemed perfect for indulging the worst impulses of teenagers, destined to eventually die out. We are well past that time now. Drones are, truly, very valuable tools. Trusted by a wide range of industries, drones have even propelled aerial photography into one of the most profitable side hustles going.

And whether you're looking to start a similar side hustle or you just want to capture your summer adventures in a more intriguing style, this Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle is worth a look. With two drones, you can keep one for work and one for pleasure. Which is which — that's up to you. This high-quality drone bundle is equipped with a 4K wide-angle camera with 90º adjustment in the front and a 720p camera on the bottom to capture more panoramic scenes.

You can fly with real-time FPV, thanks to the app and enjoy four-channel flight that provides outstanding mobility. The six-axis gyroscope allows for smoother flight and more convenient control while features like one-key automatic return and headless mode make it easier to fly and bring the drone back when it has gone out of sight. You can even use an altitude hold mode if you want to hover to catch the perfect picture.

The Flying Fox also has a 4K camera in front but no bottom camera. With the compatible app, you can take pictures and video in real-time and even control the drone with gestures. It also one-key automatic return, and headless mode for easier piloting and offers an altitude hold mode for stabilizing the perfect picture. Plus, it includes a follow function that lets you more easily connect the distance between the drone and the controller so it never leaves your sight.

Ready to start flying? Grab the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle for just $139.99 (reg. $398) when you use promo code JULY20 between now and July 5th as part of our 4th of July sale.

