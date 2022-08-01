4 Expert-Backed Public Speaking Tips for Entrepreneurs
Remember, your opening is king. It's crucial to engage and capture people's attention from the start.
"Aytekin, I have no idea what he's saying," my friend Sam whispered under her breath. We were watching a lengthy slide presentation at a business conference, and nearly every word coming out of the presenter's mouth was laced with jargon.
He used terms like core competency, low-hanging fruit, and gain traction. The slides themselves were also hard enough to decipher, full of figures and stats.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
We make some of our best content available to Entrepreneur subscribers only. Become a subscriber for just $5 to get an ad-free experience, exclusive access to premium content like this, and unlock special discounts.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This TikTok-Famous Funeral Director Might Bury 10 People a Day, But He Still Finds Time to Write Beautiful Songs
-
A Plea From Job Applicants: Please Reject Us!
-
'Rules Are Suggestions': This Fashion Founder Is Using AI to Eliminate the Industry's Massive Sizing and Waste Problems
-
Being an Introvert Doesn't Make You a Bad Leader. In Fact, It Just Might Be Your Secret Weapon.
-
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Paul Newman
-
I Built Over 10 Million Followers on TikTok in 1 Year. Here's How You Can, Too.
-
This Mediation Expert Reveals the Power Move That Will Give You Control in Any Situation — and Help You Get What You Want