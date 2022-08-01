4 Expert-Backed Public Speaking Tips for Entrepreneurs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"Aytekin, I have no idea what he's saying," my friend Sam whispered under her breath. We were watching a lengthy slide presentation at a business conference, and nearly every word coming out of the presenter's mouth was laced with jargon.

He used terms like core competency, low-hanging fruit, and gain traction. The slides themselves were also hard enough to decipher, full of figures and stats.