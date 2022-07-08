This Odor Eliminator Is a Must-Have When Working From Home

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More Americans are working from home. And who can blame them? With so many remote jobs paying more than the average American salary, many people are ready to say goodbye to the office for good. But there are still drawbacks to working from home. You suddenly have to clean a workspace and a living space and you might become a bit more cognizant of the little odors your home picks up during the day. Especially if you have pets.

VentiFresh

If you're becoming too familiar with those unpleasant odors, check out the VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator. VentiFresh Plus was inspired by NASA's use of photocatalyst technology in the International Space Station, using the same process to eliminate bad smells and reduce germs in the air. That's why it was nearly 400 percent funded on Indiegogo.

VentiFresh's UV catalyst core with UVC upgrade decomposes odor through natural photosynthesis, producing clean air as a result, the company says. It's a more scientific approach to deodorizing that can more effectively rid the air of odors from cat litter, shoes, food, and the microbes that come with those odors.

VentiFresh Plus is about the size of a lemon so you can put it anywhere in your home depending on where the smells are coming from. Just plug it in using the micro USB cable and a power bank or power outlet. If you'd like, you can attach a gel pad to the bottom to make it stick to walls or the ceiling. Then, just switch it on and let it go to work.

Engadget writes that VentiFresh Plus is "A sure shot solution to make home environment odor free." Find out why when you pick up a VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator for 29 percent off $84 at just $58.99.

Prices subject to change.