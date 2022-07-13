Last Chance to Get an Arduino Board and Learn How to Use It For Half Off
Learn Arduino with this board and course bundle.
In today's digital age, we've got lots of problems. But the internet gives us the tools to solve many of them. Many entrepreneurs are trying to build companies that help create a world in which they want to live. To do that, they must embrace technology.
The Internet of Things (IoT) offers a virtually bottomless ocean of opportunity for people who want to create and build the future. You just have to know what you're doing, and The 2022 Complete Arduino Pioneer Starter Kit & Course Bundle can help you with that.
This unique bundle comes with a complete Arduino Uno compatible starter kit that is specifically designed to teach electronics newbies the Arduino Uno ecosystem. It has everything you need to get started included in the box and takes about 60 minutes to 90 minutes to assemble based on your skill level.
Arduino is an electronics board that uses a microcontroller at the center to act as the brains of the entire board. You can program the board using the C programming language and use stackable elements to turn Arduino into a complete electronics lab, allowing you to write code that interacts with the world around you.
In addition to the board, you'll get a series of lessons and projects that will teach you how to use the board to its fullest potential. Some of the projects include a collision warning system, a Larson scanner, a night light, a water leak detector, a kitchen timer, an RGB controller, and more! Plus, you'll also get Dr. Duino's Arduino boot camp and a 299-page ebook to further your learning and better understand what you can do with Arduino.
The future is there for the building. Learn how to get into it with The 2022 Complete Arduino Pioneer Starter Kit & Course Bundle, now on sale for just $89.99 (reg. $199) during our Deal Days promotion. But act fast, because this deal is gone on July 14.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Can Rituals Fix Our Soulless Corporate Culture? A Ritual Designer Says Yes, But Some Fear Giving Even More of Themselves to the Office.
-
Want to Increase Sales? Leverage This Brand Hack.
-
These College Kids Bought a Custom T-Shirt Company With Their Bar Mitzvah Money. Now It's a $40 Million Business.
-
5 Streams of Income That Will Grow Your Wealth
-
This Cult-Favorite Pottery Brand Was Founded by the Great-Grandson of Henri Matisse. Now, Its Factory Is an Experiment in Equitable Labor Practices.
-
Is Your Digital Marketing Strategy Missing the Mark? Here's How to Tell.
-
'There's Often No Right Answer': A Famous Economist Explains the Smartest Way to Tackle Life's 'Wild Problems'