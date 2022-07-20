Get This Training and Stop Lying About How Well You Know Microsoft Excel

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You've used Microsoft before. It's almost impossible to have gone through a professional career without encountering it. It's so ubiquitous, you've probably had Excel on your resume for years without ever scratching the surface of what this powerful program can do. Many people overestimate their skills for Excel, but there is so much to learn.

Yes, Excel is extremely useful for organizing information in spreadsheets but it's also a powerhouse for any entrepreneur who wants to crunch numbers, save time, and make intelligent business insights. Sound like something you're interested in? Then check out the comprehensive All-In-One 2022 Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle.

This bundle comprises 13 courses taught by StreamSkill (4.4/5-star instructor rating), an organization with 15 years of experience in online training. They've created more than 120 software training courses and helped more than 500,000 students worldwide learn the most important tech tools. Your instructors for this course have more than four decades of experience teaching Excel between them.

No matter your experience level with Excel, this bundle will help you get the most out of Microsoft's flagship spreadsheet program. Some highlights include: Microsoft Excel 2021/365 - Beginners Course (as well as Intermediate and Advanced), Excel for Business Analysts, Advanced PivotTables in Excel, Macros and VBA for Beginners, and more.

From beginner to expert level, you'll explore some of Excel's most powerful tools, all with exercise files and tests included to practice your skills and get hands-on experience working with each topic.

How well do you know Excel? Probably not enough. So, grab The All-In-One 2022 Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle while it's on sale for 93 percent off $499 at just $29.99.

