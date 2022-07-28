Train to Pass 7 Microsoft Certification Exams for Less Than $60

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There is a reason why Microsoft is one of the world's biggest companies. They make products that entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes use for a vast range of purposes. Especially in the age of remote work, Microsoft products have been front and center of the revolution, helping entrepreneurs be more efficient than ever while working further apart.

Whether you know a little about Microsoft products or you've never used them at all and would like to improve your business's operational efficiency, The Complete Microsoft Windows, 365, & Teams Certification Training Bundle is a great resource. This seven-course bundle is designed for people who want to develop advanced skills with Microsoft tools that can help you completely manage an enterprise Microsoft operation.

This bundle is taught by iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplaces in online learning since 2003. iCollege has offices on three continents and has helped students in more than 120 countries learn some of today's most in-demand tech skills. It is even trusted by Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies alike to help keep employees on the cutting edge.

In these courses, you'll take a certification-based approach to Microsoft. Across the seven courses, you'll train to ace seven different Microsoft-approved certification exams that demonstrate your expertise of various Microsoft programs. There's training in Microsoft Windows 10, Microsoft 365, Microsoft mobility and security, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 security, and much more. With each of the courses, you'll be prepared to sit and ace these certification exams on your first attempt, demonstrating your skills for other employers and setting you up to successfully operate your own Microsoft environment.

You don't know Microsoft like you could. But The Complete Microsoft Windows, 365, & Teams Certification Training Bundle can help. Get it for just $59 today.

