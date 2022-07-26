The nostalgia of hearing the ice cream truck pulling up outside is a childhood memory that is near and dear to many.

But on Monday, crushed those childhood memories by announcing that it was discontinuing the , a taco-shaped ice cream sandwich that consists of vanilla ice cream inside a folded-up waffle cone and covered in milk chocolate and peanuts.

"We're sorry to share the news that the Klondike Choco Taco has been discontinued," Klondike told users via Twitter. "Over the past 2 years, we've experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide."

The company clarified that this would include both single and four-count packs of the Choco Taco.

Naturally, fans were up in arms, having multiple meltdowns online that would put even the biggest ice cream cone on a hot day to shame.

@Klondikebar WHAT… just WHAT are you thinking DISCONTINUING THE CHOCOTACO ????? — Curraline (@fxcking_savage) July 23, 2022

@Klondikebar PLEASE TELL ME THIS NEWS OF THE CHOCO TACO BEING DISCONTINUED IS A LIE. — cat (@nothergoldstein) July 23, 2022

@Klondikebar could we please clear up these Choco Taco rumors before it destroys society — Sweetlyy (@Sweetlyy3) July 24, 2022

Oh hell naa!!! They done discontinued tha Choco Taco!! @Klondikebar why?!! — Krystal WIT a 'K' (@MzDreadH3ad) July 24, 2022

Hey @Klondikebar there are bad decisions, like getting a face tattoo or french kissing an alligator, then there are horrifically bad inexcusable decisions like discontinuing the Choco Taco.#sayitaintso #savethechocotaco — Marc (@marcm717) July 25, 2022

Even Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian felt the pain, offering to purchase the rights to the sandwich from Klondike's parent company, .

Dear @Unilever — I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods. https://t.co/eXsmoR8kIV — AlexisOhanian(@alexisohanian) July 25, 2022

"I can't let this happen," he said in a follow-up response Tweet. "Not to America. Not on my watch."

The Choco Taco first came to be in 1983, hitting ice cream trucks and small stores before eventually exploding into a cult-favorite item for many during warmer days.

The ice cream taco sandwich was also famously sold at Taco Bell during its nearly 40-year run and came back to select Taco Bell locations in 2022 in celebration of Klondike's 100th anniversary.

Unilever was up 2.69% in a 24-hour period on Tuesday morning upon the news.