'Horrifically Bad Inexcusable Decisions': Internet Mourns the Loss of Beloved Choco Taco Ice Cream Sandwich

Klondike revealed that it would be discontinuing the cult-favorite and former Taco Bell staple.

The nostalgia of hearing the ice cream truck pulling up outside is a childhood memory that is near and dear to many.

But on Monday, Klondike crushed those childhood memories by announcing that it was discontinuing the Choco Taco, a taco-shaped ice cream sandwich that consists of vanilla ice cream inside a folded-up waffle cone and covered in milk chocolate and peanuts.

"We're sorry to share the news that the Klondike Choco Taco has been discontinued," Klondike told users via Twitter. "Over the past 2 years, we've experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide."

The company clarified that this would include both single and four-count packs of the Choco Taco.

Naturally, fans were up in arms, having multiple meltdowns online that would put even the biggest ice cream cone on a hot day to shame.

Even Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian felt the pain, offering to purchase the rights to the sandwich from Klondike's parent company, Unilever.

"I can't let this happen," he said in a follow-up response Tweet. "Not to America. Not on my watch."

The Choco Taco first came to be in 1983, hitting ice cream trucks and small stores before eventually exploding into a cult-favorite item for many during warmer days.

The ice cream taco sandwich was also famously sold at Taco Bell during its nearly 40-year run and came back to select Taco Bell locations in 2022 in celebration of Klondike's 100th anniversary.

Unilever was up 2.69% in a 24-hour period on Tuesday morning upon the news.

