This Maroon 5 Concert Pass Is the Ultimate Potential Client Entertainment

Get access to an intimate Maroon 5 show, exclusive Universal Studios Florida park access, and more for one price.

The world of entertainment is always changing and evolving. Today, there are so many more cool ways to schmooze and entertain potential clients beyond playing a round of golf. And let's face it, in a competitive landscape, sometimes you have to pull out the big guns to convince the biggest fish to go with you.

Maroon 5

If you're looking to make a splash, consider a Maroon 5 Intimate Concert Show Night Pass.

This special offer is for Maroon 5's Music After Dark main event at Universal Studios Florida on August 26, 2022. Music After Dark is an event produced by EBG Presents that brings together the world's top talent with their biggest fans. The intimate concerts provide exclusive access for the biggest fans to get up close and personal with their favorite musicians and groups, while also having extended after-dark access to select attractions at Universal Studios.

That means not only do you get to see an awesome, intimate concert, but you can also explore the park with short lines and unlimited food, soft drinks, and alcohol (for those of age) all included in the price. Seriously, it's an open bar at the park from 7:30 pm to 1:00 am. It's the absolute best way to see Maroon 5 (for big fans) and adventure throughout Universal Studios Florida with practically free reign of the park. The guest list is limited to make sure your experience is the absolute best it can be.

Between the concert, the exclusive park access, and unlimited complimentary food and drink, you'd probably expect this ticket to be north of $1,000. You'd be wrong. Each ticket typically retails for $495 but you can save 10 percent when you purchase through our store, getting a ticket for just $445 — an amazing deal for a long list of amenities.

Prices subject to change.

