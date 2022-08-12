Promote Inclusivity by Learning American Sign Language

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

They say you should learn something new every day. That's especially true in business, where technologies and trends are constantly evolving and innovating. But being a good entrepreneur doesn't mean just staying on top of the marketing trends and cool new tech, it also means being able to read the cultural climate and adapt. These days, that means ensuring that you're creating an inclusive workplace.

Nobody's perfect, but admitting that you don't know everything and accepting that you're willing to learn what it means to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace is a huge step. In our Back to Education event, we're making it easier for you to promote with discounts on online courses like this American Sign Language Master Class package. Additionally, we are making a donation of 50 cents for each purchase made during our promotion to schools and children's charities.

American Sign Language (ASL) is the most widely used form of by the Deaf and hard-of-hearing, studied at nearly 200 colleges and universities around the country. The number of ASL speakers is on the rise and as the business world becomes more inclusive, you're bound to work with someone from the Deaf community one day.

This CPD-accredited bundle from Cudoo includes four courses and a bonus e-book to help you learn ASL starting from the very basics. Starting with Level 1, you'll learn simple signs, including numbers, the time of day, pronouns, family members, and occupations. You'll also learn the manual alphabet.

Progressing to Level 2, you'll learn how to ask questions, find things, sign in both past and future tenses, get familiar with action verbs, and more. By Level 3, you'll be able to discuss hobbies and the weather, make comparisons, give directions, shop, and much more. There are even courses on scuba diving hand signals and ASL for babies and toddlers.

