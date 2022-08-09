Staffing shortages are still a major issue for some U.S. companies, and the burden of extra work is falling on employees.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

For one Amazon delivery driver, the brunt of that extra labor pushed him to a breaking point.

Amazon employee Cameron Smiley (@camshaftsmiley) took to TikTok to express his woes about an abnormally busy delivery day in a video that's since been viewed over 172,000 times.

Calling his responsibilities "f**kery" several times, Smiley shows his delivery truck for the day that's filled to the brim with packages and deliveries.

"I don't know how they put one person to deliver 326 packages, 180 stops," Smiley says, counting over 21 giant bags of packages in the video.

@camshaftsmiley #amazon. Yall wonder why your staff is always a revolving door. And then to make it worse you have big musty nasty attitude MANAGEMENT that kill the environment every time they're around. I'd name drop but lemme secure my new job first. You can tell how personally unhappy this troll is. Always nasty energy and a nasty attitude. #fyp #fypシ #foryou ♬ original sound - Cameron Smiley

Smiley then goes on to complain about the Amazon managers working at the warehouse where he collects his packages, saying that their foul behavior is a constant on the clock.

"Yall wonder why your staff is always a revolving door. And then to make it worse you have big musty nasty attitude MANAGEMENT that kill the environment every time they're around," he wrote in the caption.

Many took to the comment section claiming that they were former Amazon employees who also had similar experiences.

"I quit after my first break," one TikToker commented. "Went to Chipotle and just sat there w the van."

"I did 274 packages today," another claimed.

Entrepreneur reached out to Amazon for comment.

Many other users came to the support of Smiley, expressing that as consumers, we are the problem and that the workers of the company don't get enough recognition.

"Y'all doing these Amazon hauls and the workers are struggling," one user pointed out, seemingly referring to TikTok influencers that buy in Amazon off bulk in order to do try-on videos for their followers.

"I love Amazon but I think I'm going to stop ordering from them because this is a lot for you guy," another admitted. "I'm so sorry."

Amazon is coming off its biggest shopping event of the year, Prime Day, which took place on July 12 and 13.

The sale brought in an estimated $12.09 billion this year, an 8.1% increase from the same event in 2021.

Earlier this year, the company reached a milestone when it announced that the number of direct U.S. employees had surpassed 1 million for the first time.

The retail giant was down just over 17% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.