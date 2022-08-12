Free Webinar | August 17: How The Inflation Reduction Act Affects Your Business
Senate's $430 billion dollar Inflation Reduction Act just passed! What's inside and how your business can capitalize? Find out in this upcoming webinar!
On August 7th, The Senate passed the massive Inflation Reduction Act. The bill attempts to tackle climate change, cost of prescription drugs and lowering the U.S. government deficit. But how does it affect small business owners?
We're partnering with our experts, Mark J. Kohler & Mat Sorensen, to bring you a free event dedicated to helping you capitalize on this opportunity. Join us for our webinar, How The Inflation Reduction Act Affects Your Business, on Wednesday, August 17th where we'll explore, in depth, the implications this bill might have on your company.
Meet our experts:
Mark J. Kohler— author, CPA, attorney, and cohost of the podcast "Refresh Your Wealth"
Mat Sorenson— author, attorney, and CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company
We'll cover the following key items from the bill:
- Tax code changes for corporations and how it affects large and small businesses
- Benefits in the bill for small businesses and individuals like you
- Solar panel and energy efficiency tax credits for individuals, landlords, and small business making improvements
Don't miss out on your chance to make the most out of this landmark bill—register now!
About the Speakers:
Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast "Refresh Your Wealth", and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of "The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition", and "The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom.
Mat Sorenson is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.
