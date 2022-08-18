These Noise-Reducing Earbuds Are 74 Percent Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world is full of distractions, especially if you're working from a busy office. There always seems to be somebody who needs a moment of your time or an interesting article that keeps luring your attention away from the task at hand. Entrepreneurs use all kinds of hacks to stay focused but few are as tried and true as putting on a pair of headphones.

You don't have to break the bank to get everything you're looking for from your listening devices. The Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case and Power Bank offer lightweight, wireless flexibility, noise reduction, and portable power for your other devices all in one package. And they're just $25.99 for a limited time.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, the Flux 7s use advanced noise-reduction technology to help you block out distractions and zero in on the task at hand with help from your music. The 2,000mAh polymer lithium battery offers up to five hours of playtime and the included wireless charging case lets you get powered up whenever you're not listening. Plus, the multifunctional charging case doubles as a power bank for your phone when you're not charging the earbuds.

Bluetooth tech auto pairs the earbuds to your phone as soon as you take them out of the case so you can jump right into listening. Plus, they're IPX4 waterproof making them suitable for working out in any weather and staying in your ears when you're working out hard. You can even access your phone's voice assistant to control music with your voice. They're compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Stay focused with help from these noise-reducing earbuds. For a limited time, you can get the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case and Power Bank for 74 percent off $99 at just $25.99.

