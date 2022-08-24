Instantly Translate Speech with These Award-Winning Earbuds

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

After an extended hiatus, business travel has resumed again — both for people going to the office every day and for digital nomads exploring the world while working. It seems like everybody is traveling, which is part of the reason why air travel has been such a nightmare recently.

Mymanu

But once you've reached your destination, you'll want to reduce the travel stresses as much as possible. If you're going to a foreign country, that means being able to navigate in a language you don't understand. Rather than take the time to learn a new language, the Mymanu CLIK S offer an elegant solution to translating foreign languages instantly.

These true wireless earbuds offer real-time speech-to-speech translation in 37 languages, allowing you to speak to more than two billion people around the world. The proprietary system also offers both speech-to-text and text-to-speech translation so you can get fast translations of the world around you to fully understand what people are saying, how to read signs, and more. You can save frequent phrases in a phrasebook for easy access later and use the clipboard to see all translations in text form. And, of course, you can translate one-on-one or group conversations into text in real-time.

In addition to translation, the dual-sided CLIK buttons give you the convenience of the leading true wireless earbuds. You can enjoy your music in HD clarity, answer calls, and read notifications at your leisure for up to 30 hours on a single charge. The memory foam ear tips come in multiple sizes to fit all ears so you can listen comfortably for extended periods of time.

Find out why the Mymanu CLIK S earbuds have earned awards from Red Dot Design and CES. Right now, you can get a pair for just $99 (reg. $220) when you use promo code CLIK at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.