Now's the Best Time to Learn a New Language

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

International business is more common and attainable for small-business owners, which means there's more opportunity for everyday people than ever before. That's why learning a new language can be such a boost for your business. Now is an ideal time to do it because Babbel Language Learning is on sale for its best price from August 25 to September 15.

Babbel

Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning platform, with more than ten million users worldwide who have helped propel Babbel to a 4.5/5-star rating on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5-star rating on the App Store. The Next Web refers to Babbel as "one of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere" while PC Mag adds, "Babbel exceeds expectations, delivering high-quality, self-paced courses in 14 languages."

Babbel was developed by more than 100 expert linguists, with a focus on a conversational curriculum designed to teach you practical language skills in as little as a month. You'll be able to discuss transportation, dining, shopping, directions, making friends, and more in the language of your choice. All courses are available in a variety of levels and synchronized across devices so you can practice in bite-sized chunks as much as you want, whenever you have a little time. You can even download for offline practice.

Through this limited-time offer, you'll get lifetime access to all 14 languages available on the Babbel platform: Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English. You can learn whichever language you'd like in your own time, no limits anywhere.

Learning a new language can help you in business. Take advantage of this offer of a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for 60 percent off $499 at just $199 before September 15.

Prices are subject to change.