Moving Offices? It's Easy with PC Transfer Kit.

Businesses move. These days, when more people are working from home , people are moving offices all the time. And while there are many things to consider when relocating an office, few are as important as making sure your computer systems are secure and fully operational when you get to the new place.

Believe it or not, that's easier said than done. But with the PC Transfer Kit Bundle, moving your office computers is easy, safe, and convenient.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers — this bundle includes non-expiring licenses to PCmover Professional, DiskImage, and SafeImage, three programs from Laplink Software designed to simplify digital moves. PCMover Professional is the only software that automatically moves applications, files, settings, and user profiles from an old PC or operating system to a new one. Everything gets transferred to the new PC ready to use, with no need for old CDs, previously downloaded programs, serial numbers, or license codes. Just set it and forget it — that's why PCmover has earned 4.0/5 stars on Amazon on more than 2,000 reviews.

DiskImage gives you an extra backup of your PC with a perfect image of your applications, files, and settings. If anything does go wrong, you can quickly and easily restore your PC and recover damaged or lost files. That's especially useful in the event that your business suffers a cyberattack.

Finally, SafeErase ensures that when you really are ready to get rid of data for good, you can do so beyond recovery. SafeErase is a fast, secure way to permanently delete sensitive information by utilizing a series of government-recommended deletion methods. It gives you complete privacy protection by deleting browser data, files, partitions, or even entire hard drives. And, of course, you can customize your deletion preferences.

Moving offices? Make sure your files and systems are coming with you. Right now, you can get the PC Transfer Kit Bundle for 73 percent off $129 at just $34.99.

