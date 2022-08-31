Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

History has shown that the greatest weapon against uncertainty is information. During the pandemic, companies with a strong understanding of their business — from their customers to their suppliers, based on their ability to wrangle data effectively — fared significantly better than others.

Now, understanding your business on both a microscopic and holistic level is more critical than ever. As the threat of potentially tougher times looms, information must be treated as the central tool in leading a business through the storm.