Choose Between In-Person and Online Meetings

Virtual meetings are great. Admit it — we all have learned to do digital meetings pretty well, and sometimes they are preferable and less of a hassle. But sometimes in-person meetings are better for our employees — and even more efficient.

Face-to-face or online

Who needs both?

Meeting examples

In-person vs. virtual

If you often meet with your team, you may question if specific sessions are best held online or in person. Here are some measures to follow while deciding between in-person and virtual gatherings.

Consider the occasion.

Gathering advice

Depending on the content, choose the more inclusive one.

Assure the host is ready.

1. Examine the meeting's nature

Consider the meeting's main objective before deciding on a virtual or in-person format.

Is it task- or relationship-driven?

Consider: Is it essential to be there to cross off a list?

You can probably accomplish this from home if you work remotely (or wherever).

That's a relationship-based meeting. One-on-one meetings with new associates are examples of this.

Then it's best held in person. It's simpler to interpret body language and be present when no device separates you.

2. How will your people connect?

The COVID-19 epidemic has changed the way people connect in person. You must follow specific rules even if a meeting isn't strictly necessary. Face-to-face meetings need consideration of personal boundaries such as team project discussion and seating space.

3. Consider the meeting's intricacy.

Complex challenges requiring teamwork are often best handled in person. For example, complex meetings include those for project planning, dispute resolution, and leadership development. On the other hand, skills training and committee briefings are often simple and may be better accomplished online.

4. Decide if a physical or virtual gathering is more inclusive.

Assume you're meeting someone from another state or nation. Virtual meetings may provide the illusion of being in the same room. However, virtual meetings enable individuals to meet across boundaries in various ways. For example, visual learners can view via a shared screen, while auditory learners can join in on the discourse.

5. Assure the host is ready ahead of time.

The digital era has not made everyone equally tech-savvy. That might be you or whoever is hosting the meeting. Don't be scared to ask: Can the host organize a successful virtual meeting? If not, returning to the conference table is usually your best choice. Make sure you are the host, set up, and ready to go — leadership must never be tardy.

Do you need both face-to-face and video meetings?

Regardless of your team's choice, a blend of both digital and in-person meetings is likely to work best. Of course, you should handle complex, people-oriented topics in person — but everything else may be virtual. Still, both types of associations in meetings are essential. Why?

Certain subjects need in-person examination.

Dealing with a problematic issue in person is far simpler. Also, the video makes it difficult to see what you're talking about when reviewing a tangible thing.

Virtual get-togethers are more adaptable nowadays. Virtual meetings are convenient for everyone. You may go, whether you're working from home, traveling, or just not feeling well. Attending and participating online is simple, no matter where you are.

Discussions in person allow you to interpret nonverbal signs.

A computer screen can't always convey a person's emotions. In-person lets you pick up on gestures, facial emotions, and body language. Being in sync with all of that improves communication.

Examples of in-person vs. virtual gatherings

Based on what you've read here, you could probably judge whether your recent encounters were better in person or virtual.

Specific gatherings are better in person than virtual.

Now for a shortcut: find out which powwows are more accessible to conduct online than in person.

Here are some instances of conferences you should strive to conduct in person

First meetings

It's ideal to meet in person for the first time. So you can better comprehend each other's requirements. Consider the challenges of a video conference with possible interruptions and delays. Those aren't issues in person.

Project ideas.

It's frequently simpler to view the entire picture in person. If someone presents through a screen, you may overlook certain things. Neglecting such little details might make you and the project team hot water.

Projects that need abstraction.

Some tasks involve data analysis, which most individuals can undertake independently. You may require long collaborative dialogues for initiatives that rely on critical thinking rather than numerical analysis. It's a lot simpler when everyone is present.

Training sessions.

You've probably heard individuals complain about feeling detached from their devices. Team-building sessions online may be taxing, so conduct them in person instead. Personal interactions make team-building activities more enjoyable, which are frequently rather hands-on.

Here are some examples of virtual sessions.

Client meetings.

Once you've seen your customer in person, you may conduct virtual stuff with them. The option here is yours. Quick updates and general comments may be given digitally, as can project-specific discussions. Conversely, you may discuss plans to grow your relationship in person.

No standing up.

If your daily standup meetings are longer than 15 minutes, you're doing it incorrectly. That shortness lends itself to virtual gatherings. For example, your coworkers may share updates across a screen.

Check-ins

Individual team member check-ins are seldom official affairs. Though they may be longer than your regular standups, they're so informal that they are OK to do electronically. Why pick in-person if you and the other person prefer virtual meetings?

Live or virtual meetings may be excellent.

It's time to schedule your virtual or in-person meeting. That includes preparing and sending an agenda. Also, take collaborative meeting notes and assign action items in real-time with employees.

