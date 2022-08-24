Talk about a Saga indeed!

In disastrous footage caught on camera, a super yacht named My Saga began to sink in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Calabria in Italy.

The video, which was released by the Italian Coast Guard, shows the 130-foot yacht quickly plummeting into the water with four passengers and five crew members on board.

VIDEO: A luxury yacht sinks some 15 km off the coast of Catanzaro, in southern Italy. All four passengers and five crew members were rescued from the 40-metre vessel, which was heading from Gallipoli to Milazzo when it sank. pic.twitter.com/k0c5ZvuFDN — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 23, 2022

The boat was making its way from Gallipoli to Sicily over the weekend when the vessel started to take on water, roughly nine miles outside the port of Catanzaro.

Four passengers and one crew member were rescued by a Romanian patrol boat before being transferred to the Italian Coast Guard ship and brought back to the port at Catanzaro, according to reports.

A tugboat was then dispatched to rescue the remaining crew members before the boat was towed. But rough waters and bad weather — coupled with the peculiar and complicated positioning of the breached boat — made towing nearly impossible.

The remaining crew members were also brought back to Catanzaro. All were retrieved safely and uninjured.

The Coast Guard is currently investigating the exact cause of the sinkage.