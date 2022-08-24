55 Money Making Apps and Websites

Everybody could use a little extra money now and then, even those making a decent salary. Maybe it's to go on a dream vacation, pay down debt, or shore up your retirement. There is no doubt that the increasing digitization of our world has made making money online easier than ever before. But, with so many options, where do you start?

Well, here are 55 genuine money-making apps and websites. Besides the flexibility and income potential, they vary in skills and interests. Although they were not ranked in any particular order, they were ranked from lowest to the highest effort.

Make Money from Your Home and Vehicles

Got a car or spare collecting rust and dust? What if they earned money for you with minimal effort?

In terms of making money with your house, Airbnb is one of the most popular options. It allows you to advertise a second residence, a guesthouse in your backyard, or a spare room to prospective guests. Of course, it's totally up to you when and where you rent out the space or home you own.

As of 2021, the average host on Airbnb in North America will earn $41,026. However, the area in which you live and the space you are listing will have an impact on your earnings. As an example, a rental of a single room in your house with shared facilities will not generate the same amount of revenue as a finished basement with its own entrance, bathroom, or kitchen. If you really want to bring home the bacon, though, you'll need to rent out an entire home.

Does your home have a storage area like a closet? Or perhaps a garage or storage shed that's empty? This space could be rented out on Neighbor.com, an alternative to Airbnb. But, instead of a spare room or home, it's storage space.

It is up to you to set your own prices. At the end of the month, you'll then receive either a debit card or direct deposit. Just note that you will be charged a processing fee of 4.9% of the total reservation plus 30 cents per payout when you use Neighbor.com.

Through Turo, you can earn extra money by renting out a car that you don't use often.

On this site, car owners can let travelers drive their cars, earning up to $600 per month. In order to lend a car, you must have fewer than 130,000 miles on it, as well as meet insurance and maintenance requirements. There are exceptions, though, for classic or specialty vehicles.

Travelers are screened by Turo and are offered insurance to protect them. Alternatively, you can meet your driver at a predetermined location or drop off your car at the airport.

Your truck from 2001 or newer can be lent out to borrowers on Fluid Truck — for a fee, of course.

An average pickup truck can earn $10,000 per year. But, a 20-foot or larger box truck can fetch up to $20,040 per year.

In addition to offering insurance protection to truck owners, Fluid Market vets its borrowers before allowing them access to your vehicle.

Unless you're living a nomad lifestyle, and you're an RV owner, it's probably sitting there waiting for its next adventure. If that's the case, you list your motorhome to bring in some extra cash — the site states up to 50 grand a year.

Like the platforms above, you can set the rates and schedule. Moreover, every rental includes free roadside assistance and liability insurance up to $1 million. And, as soon as the trip departs, the money is deposited into your bank account within 24 – 48 hours

As a result of this service, your car becomes a mobile billboard — without damaging the paintwork. Based on the website's claims, you can expect to earn between $196 and $452 per month. It just depends if you go full, partial, or lite.

Many of Wrapify's clients are household names. However, some vehicles are difficult to wrap ads around, the website notes. For example, it does not work on Hummers, Wranglers, PT Cruisers, HHRs, VW Beetles, or soft-top convertibles. As far as motorcycles and motorhomes are concerned, it does not wrap them either.

Walk, Read, Shop, and Just Be Yourself to Make Money

Through these apps, you get paid for everyday tasks you already do. Even better? With some of these apps, you can also improve your habits while earning an effortless income.

You can bet money on losing weight in a certain time frame with HealthyWage. It is important to note that your weight needs to be verified, which you can do by sending a video or by having a HealthyWage "referee" remotely witness you doing so. In addition to winning the prize money, you also win the money you bet if you lose the desired weight.

What if you don't lose weight? Well, you don't win any money. As a result, you lose your bet.

The amount of money you win will depend on the amount you bet and whether you succeed in losing weight. In other words, you may lose more money than weight if you aren't careful when using HealthyWage.

Sweatcoin is perfect for those who enjoy being outdoors and staying active. Using your phone's accelerometers and GPS location, this app tracks and verifies your outdoor steps. So, in short, with every step, you will earn currency or Sweatcoins.

Seriously. Is there anything better than making cash and getting fit at the same time?

The MyAchievement app pays you for tracking your steps, your sleep, and your food intake. Be aware that for market studies, the company partners with health companies.

For every 10,000 points you collect, you will earn $10. On the downside, there is no such thing as one point for one step. As such, you may need some time to accumulate 10,000 points. As a matter of fact, you can collect up to 80 points per day.

Your Internet service can be used to earn passive income with Honeygain. You can use as many devices as you want, and Honeygain taps into your Internet bandwidth for as many small tasks as you want.

Your personal information is never shared with Honeygain since it runs passively in the background. Despite their site's claim, most people report earning much less than $55 per month from the service.

The app is compatible with macOS, Windows, Android, and Linux operating systems. And, you even get $5 for signing up.

11. Market Force

Market Force allows you to test out products and services for grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and even gas station convenience stores.

But, the coolest gig is being a "theater checker." The studios and theatres want to know how many people bought tickets on opening day, what screen times are popular, and what previews are playing beforehand. Furthermore, you get a free movie in exchange for performing these tasks. The pay ranges from $10 to $20 per hour, which is pretty sweet.

Are you familiar with the company that tracks TV ratings? According to their website, they are also interested in measuring the popularity of websites and online videos. According to Nielsen's website:

"In order for us to report accurate data to the mobile industry, we use Nielsen's proprietary applications and profiles to measure the normal activity of your phone, tablet, or another mobile device. All data transmitted is encrypted and anonymous. All you have to do is download the Nielsen Mobile App or install our profile, depending on your device, and then continue using your mobile device as you usually do – that's it! The Nielsen Mobile software is undetectable and will not affect your device's performance or battery life."

Here's the lowdown:

In exchange for keeping Nielsen's app on your phone, you will be paid $50/per year.

After registering, they will send you instructions on how to download the app. Upon completion of the installation, you'll be asked to restart your device.

You'll receive up to $50 a year for using your phone as you normally do as a member of the Nielsen Mobile Panel.

By using the MyPoints app, you can earn cashback on your purchases. In addition to Amazon and Walmart, the company also offers coupons for Apple, Target, and Groupon, among other retailers.

Once you've signed up, explore their website for coupon codes. You'll receive your rewards via PayPal or a variety of gift cards if you shop at any of the 2,000 participating retailers.

By taking a photo of your receipts from stores and restaurants, you earn points you can use for rewards. In most cases, however, digital gift cards will be used. Once you get into the habit of taking the photos, earning cash back and gift cards should be easy enough.

It's important to remember that points expire if your account is inactive for 91 days.

Make your shopping trip more rewarding by downloading iBotta before venturing out. Simply take a picture of your receipt after purchasing a qualifying item and earn instant cashback.

Get Paid for Surveys, Reviews, Testing, and Mico Jobs

These apps and websites can make your online downtime more profitable if you spend a lot of time scrolling through your phone.

While they won't turn you into a millionaire, these opportunities can boost your social skills by paying you for interactions.

Earn rewards when you watch videos, participate in surveys, shop online and answer surveys with Swagbucks. Your points can then be redeemed at your favorite retailers for cash back or gift cards.

Your job is basically to do what you already do online and earn money for it. Among the gift cards you can redeem are those from Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers.

The Google Play Store gives you credits that you can use at the Google Play Store by answering questions and providing feedback. The credits can be used to purchase apps, films, music, and games.

Although this is a smaller survey aggregator, it provides a decent point value for your time. With every completed survey, you'll earn points redeemable for PayPal cash or gift cards. You can also earn money by providing your opinion at Survey Junkie.

Taking surveys on Option Outpost is easy thanks to an easy-to-understand points system. As a result, you can actually make a little more money than you would similar survey apps. As an added bonus, you can spend your earnings on Amazon.

If you'll spend an hour or so offering your opinion on products or services, some focus groups will pay you a decent amount. I'm talking like $50 or $100.

Perhaps you will be asked to discuss your favorite brands for an hour and a half, or you might be asked to answer questions about social media use. You'll be able to find focus groups that offer cash for your opinions, although some will not be a good match for you.

Gaming enthusiast? Mistplay might be the place for you to make a little extra cash. They have an app where you can play games and earn rewards.

To recommend the best games to its users, the app uses machine learning and data within the games. As if that weren't good enough, you can earn money playing games if you join its loyalty program.

For people with video, image, and data entry skills, this platform is could help you make some extra cash. While micro jobs are short-term and pay fast, earnings are low and vary from a few cents to $50/task on average.

Take surveys, play games, read emails, conduct internet searches, or watch short videos at InboxDollars to earn real money during downtime. Getting a payout can take a while, so the new user $5 bonus helps.

Within five minutes, you can begin earning Amazon gift cards and PayPal cash. In addition to completing surveys and offers, PrizeRebel members can also watch videos to earn points.

Applying to UserTesting.com and being accepted will pay you to test various websites and apps. In addition to taking the practice test and filling out some basic information, you will have to take a short interview. You'll also need to have a new computer or smartphone.

Tests can earn you $4 for five minutes or $10 for 20 minutes. And, you can make between $30 and $120 for taking live interviews about your experiences with various websites and apps.

Sell Second-Hand or Orginal Items

People can offer items they own on eBay, Craigslist, or even through Facebook groups. But this typically resembles a full-time gig. While there's nothing wrong with that, these sites make it easier to sell your stuff.

Here you can get rid of used CDs, DVDs, games, books, as well as phones, tablets, and game consoles that are just wasting space. Just scan items they want to sell with your phone and get an instant offer on them. After accepting the offer, you print a free prepaid label and send your stuff.

As long as your shipment isn't damaged, you'll receive a check or a direct deposit. If you have an old DVD or CD, you might get a few bucks (or cents). However, if you have an old smartphone, you might get $100.

As "The Selling App," Mercari makes it easy and convenient to sell almost anything without having to meet up with the buyer.

List your items, and when you get a buyer, you'll get an email with a shipping label. There is no charge for listing on Mercari. But, Mercari takes a flat 10% selling fee after a sale closes.

This mobile marketplace for local buyers and sellers can be compared to Craigslist. However, it's a whole lot safer and more convenient. The OfferUp app (for iOS and Android) lets you list items for sale and receive messages from prospective buyers.

As you negotiate with buyers, your personal information will not be disclosed. Also helping you feel safe and secure during sales are user ratings, TrueYou identity verification, and prescreened meetup locations suggested by the app.

Do you have an old cellphone or another device like an iPad or computer? If so, turn these old devices into cold, hard cash.

You can sell your device to Gazelle for cash. Materials for packaging will be provided if you agree. Upon receiving the check, gift card, or cash transferred to your PayPal account, Gazelle pays the shipping costs.

The return may not be great. But it's better than letting an unused device become nothing more than a paperweight. In addition, selling it is better for the environment than throwing it away.

Swap is a consignment store. But, it's online.

If you send Swap used clothes, toys, and games, they will sell them on your behalf. You can make 15% cash back and 20% store credit if the item is priced at $8 or less, according to the website. You'll receive 70% of the sale price, less a $4.95 processing charge, plus 20% store credit if your item sells for more than $8.

The process is simpler than selling on Facebook Marketplace, where you generally have to meet the buyer personally. You just need to gather items from your home and put them in a prepaid box.

VarageSale allows users to buy and sell items at virtual garage sales. Founded in Toronto by an ex-elementary school teacher fed up with scams and fake listings everywhere else. Each VarageSale user profile is verified manually before they are allowed to buy or sell. All profiles are based on real identities.

In addition to browsing seller ratings, buyers can message sellers to get in touch before making a purchase. Using the app, users can ask questions, purchase products, and schedule pick-ups. VarageSale is used to sell a wide variety of goods, such as furniture, clothing, shoes, and more. Using the app is also free for members.

Etsy is another place to sell used items — especially if they're vintage. However, it is designed specifically to sell handcrafted or customized items as well as craft supplies. In Q2 2020, Etsy had over 60 million buyers, making it a lucrative platform for online sellers.

Each item you sell on Esty will be charged a listing fee of $0.20. It is recommended that you renew your listing every four months. The reason? The additional $0.20 will be charged if your item doesn't sell.

The transaction fee is 5% of the displayed price, plus the amount you charge for shipping and gift wrapping.

Do you have unused gift cards laying around? If so, you can get cash or another gift card from CardSell. Further, CardSell doesn't give you the full value of your gift cards. But the process is simple and free. And, it's better than just having those unused gift cards going to waste.

Images, audio files, and video clips can be sold when you join the Dreamstime community.

Photographs and clips that appeal to a wide audience will appeal to blogs, corporations, and individuals. If you're looking for ideas, take a look at their featured categories and themes.

Your revenue share for each transaction is 25-50%, with bonuses possible. You must submit only original content without offensive content to Dreamstime. If you can earn extra money by using your media skills, why not capitalize on that?

Don't want to permanently part with your stuff? No problem. You can rent out your belongings on Fat Lama at a price you choose for those who need them.

If you lend your unused belongings for a short period of time, you can earn anywhere from $50 a week to $10,000 a month. Additionally, Fatllama encourages you to get involved in your community. It also reduces the need for mass manufacturing and carbon-intensive distribution systems.

Make Money With Investing Apps

There is no such thing as a sure thing when it comes to investing. With that in mind, it's always important to read the fine print on each website before getting too excited and investing a lot of money.

With Acorns, your purchases with a credit or debit card are rounded up, and the money goes into a robo-managed account. It's a nifty and easy-enough concept.

In spite of this, there are monthly charges that may offset the gains you receive from your investments ($1 to $5 per month, depending on how you set things up).

It is no surprise that Betterment is one of the most popular and largest robo-advisors. Using a selection of ETFs, the app provides professionally managed portfolios that are calibrated according to your risk tolerance. Portfolios created by Betterment can also focus on climate change or social impact in order to be socially responsible.

If you want a professionally managed portfolio and cash management account at a low cost, this is the app for you.

To invest in Real Estate (REIT) Funds, you will need at least $500. The good news? There are no management fees.

On the flip side, DiversyFund states on its FAQ page that you won't see a return until five years after investing. This is assuming you see any return on your investment.

This is a relatively new entrant into the world of stock market games. However, it may be the most user-friendly app we've seen to help you pick stocks while also having fun. If you want, you can set up games with friends that will last for a few weeks, days, or even just until the day is over.

The app lets you pick stocks and play games with friends and coworkers in a social environment. Plus, there is no minimum balance requirement.

Through an investment platform, everyday investors can purchase commercial and residential properties through this online real estate company, similar to DiversyFune. So, if you've never invested in real estate before, this is a way to try it out — particularly if money was an issue.

The minimum investment is $500. And there are fees (an annual management fee of 0.85%, an advisory fee of 0.15 percent, and any other fees that might apply, depending on how much you're investing).

Make Money Driving

People and things need to be moved from point A to point B, no matter the amount of effort required. Despite Uber and Lyft being the most well-known ways to earn money by driving your vehicle, there are a variety of other options as well.

Lyft, as you probably know, is a rideshare app. Getting started is as simple as passing a background check and having a clean driving record. Also, a car with a minimum age of ten years and in good mechanical condition is required. Through the Lyft website or app, you can sign up to drive if you meet these requirements.

It won't take long before you're approved, and you'll be able to start picking up passengers. Lyft drivers enjoy choosing their own hours and working as much or as little as they like. As such, it's the perfect side hustle during the weekend or in retirement.

In the same way that you can earn cash driving people to their desired destinations via Lyft, you can do the same with Uber. Ride requests are made through the app, which can be downloaded by customers.

Once someone requests a ride, your phone will alert you. For those who prefer not to drive alone, Uber Eats is a good option. In place of picking people up, you deliver food to their homes.

Travel frequency, location, and time of day can affect wages.

If ridesharing isn't your bag, you can still make some bank using your vehicle with DoorDash. Instead of transporting people, you deliver food to customers from local restaurants. As with Lyft and Uber, you can set your own hours. Also, you'll need a smartphone and reliable transportation.

Rather than delivering takeout, you'll deliver groceries with Instacart. Depending on how much you shop and deliver, you could make anywhere from $7 to $10 per delivery.

Regardless of whether you're working as an independent contractor or part-time employee, there may be an in-person orientation and paperwork, like a W-9 or W-4 tax form.

To use this courier service, you must be at least 18 years old. Usually, deliveries are made by car. However, you can also bicycle, ride the bus, or walk. Depending on where and when you make deliveries, you will receive different rates.

Find a Part-Time or Freelancing Gigs

Finally, here's a list of sites and apps for freelancers who those looking for a part-time income.

Some talents can be quite marketable, and we all have a few. Drawing illustrations, designing logos, creating online content, and offering a voice for a podcast intro is among Fivver's featured gigs. And, it's through Fiverr that you can connect with people who could use these talents.

The starting price for gigs is $5. Upsells, however, are the key to making more money. And, it's a handy platform if you're looking to build a freelance portfolio.

There are many categories of freelancing available on Upwork, including writing, editing, designing, web development, consulting, translating, and analysis.

The site will then recommend jobs based on your skillset once you've completed your profile. Payments are handled through the site, as well as hiring and invoicing. In other words, you can spend more time earning money instead of chasing after clients or payments.

The TaskRabbit platform allows employees and those in need of small services to connect together. "Taskers" are people who provide small services for TaskRabbit, which was founded in 2008.

It's basically a physical or concert services equivalent of Upwork or Fiverr.

You can join TaskRabbit in just a few clicks. To register online, you need to provide all your details, such as your name and address, and don't forget to include your skills as well. A city-specific onboarding session follows a successful background check. You can download the app and start searching for gigs after you've completed the onboarding session.

Handy will connect you with customers who will pay for your expertise, no matter if you're a boss-level house cleaner or a neighborhood handyman.

A house cleaner can make up to $22 per hour and a handyman can make up to $45 per hour. It is necessary, however, that you have paid experience before applying.

Using your instincts and administrative skills to their fullest potential is what Zirtual is all about.

By becoming a virtual assistant, you can help clients with tasks they don't have time to handle, such as scheduling meetings, paying bills, and booking travel.

Many such websites provide fewer incentives for work-though you can make thousands per month through Zirtual by earning $12-$15 per hour as a beginner. You can earn over $5000 per month like a VA rock star as you progress up the ladder.

Interested in side hustles? Steady might just be your best option.

By bringing together thousands of gigs, this app helps to eliminate the clutter from the gig market. By doing so, you won't waste time on jobs you won't like. But, what makes Steady stand out is that it offers cash incentives and access to information like employer pay rates.

Tutors, house cleaners, pet sitters, elder care workers, and tutors can post their jobs on this site. The ability to care for others can be achieved through a job that fits your schedule and enables you to make a living.

There are several side-income opportunities for dog lovers with Rover's services.

A variety of options are available, including house-sitting, pet drop-ins, doggy daycare, walking dogs, and boarding pets. Taking care of some four-legged friends can bring in up to $1,000 per month.

As a Dolly Hand, you are responsible for lifting and carrying, while a Dolly Helper provides the vehicle (a truck or trailer).

Whether it's full-scale moves in town or store deliveries or transporting items to or from storage units, you can help. The hourly wage for a helper is $30, and the hourly wage for a hand is $15.

We Work Remotely bills itself as the largest remote work community in the world. And, for good reason. It's home to over 3M visitors a month, WWR is the leading destination for remote job listings.

Here you can find everything from programming, graphic design, finance, and marketing jobs. In addition to freelance or part-time jobs, you can also use the site to land a full-time gig.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do people make money online, and why do they want to do it?

The benefits of earning extra money online are numerous, and people are motivated to do so for many reasons.

For example, some people want to make money online so that they have they can spend more time with their kids. Others want a side hustle to pay down debt. And, if you're retired, it's another income source, as well as preventing boredom.

2. What is the best way to make money online?

It depends on who you are, what your specialties are, and who your audience is. However, the above apps and websites are excellent places to get your feet wet.

3. What is the timeframe for making money online?

A number of factors play a role in that. This can, however, take anywhere from three months to three years.

4. Are there any special skills or qualifications you need to make money online?

Absolutely not. There is no special skill or qualification needed to make money online.

There's no shortage of lucrative jobs that can be found on the internet. A blog, an Amazon store, or freelance work are all viable options. If you used an app like Lyft, for example, you just need a newer vehicle and a clean driving record. Other apps, like Fatllama, just require you to have items that people wish to rent.

5. Are you guaranteed to make money through apps and websites?

In life, there are only two guarantees: death and taxes. Therefore, making money is not guaranteed.

However, plenty of people have used the above sites and apps to make money. In some cases, it's just a couple of hundred dollars here and there. For others, they've made thousands, if not millions.

55 Money Making Apps and Websites