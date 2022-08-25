Doritos Turned 3 Buildings Orange And Wants You to Hunt for Triangles IRL And Online — To Win Up To $250,000
The snack company is turning buildings into Doritos in the process.
Doritos is currently extremely online and turning buildings orange IRL.
The snack company is literally turning buildings into Doritos — because it's promoting a campaign where participants have a chance to win money.
This is my old building. If I still lived there, I would currently be blasted with orange light all in the name of Doritos.— Jason Gore (@mrjasongore) August 25, 2022
Humanity is beyond saving? pic.twitter.com/cXniC6jSoM
The brand, which is owned by Frito-Lay North America, a division of PepsiCo, announced a contest and social media campaign Wednesday meant to send people on the hunt for Doritos and triangles, at planned stunts and in their everyday lives. There are weekly potential prizes of $15,000 and a grand price of $250,000. The company is also promoting the competition with brands like Xbox and the VMAs.
There are two sections of the competition, one on TikTok (why the buildings are orange) and one on Snapchat.
Weekly TikTok Challenge
Dorito's is inviting people to post TikToks of triangles out in the world and trying to inspire posting with weekly "challenges" such as by turning buildings orange.
@doritos Share your best angle of these locations on TikTok with #contest, #DoritosTriangleTracker ♬ original sound - Doritos
For the first challenge, the company lit up the following buildings in orange:
- West 57th Street in Manhattan, New York
- Bass Pro Shop in Memphis, Tennesee
- 101 Marietta in Atlanta, Georgia
So far, there is some creative dancing:
@smilerbackers Please comment: "
One Entrepreneur staffer captured video of the orange building in New York from a balcony.
Snapchat VR Challenge
The Snapchat contest has a potential $250,000 grand prize. The company said in the release users can use the "Snapchat Triangle Tracker AR Lens" and point it at a triangle in the real world. That gives you a code, which you can enter on this website to try and win merchandise or money.
Major brands of late have been getting into VR/AR, between Chipotle's metaverse and Domino's VR "Stranger Things" promotion.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Meet One of the World's Few Self-Made Women Billionaires. She Wants to Teach You How to Play the Game — Literally.
-
'Where Does That Money Go?': A Look Inside New York City's Ruthless Housing Market
-
You Must Understand This Crucial Retirement Benefit If You Want Your Money to Withstand Inflation — Whether You're 25 or 75
-
'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
-
7 Things No One Tells You About Starting a Business
-
'It Just Seems Really Unethical': Amazon Adds Holiday Surcharge for Sellers
-
Now Is a Better Time Than Ever to Land This Type of Financing for Your Franchise