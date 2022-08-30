The most elite billionaire's club has a new member in the top mix.

Gautam Adani, the owner and founder of Adani Group (a port development and operations conglomerate in ), took the third spot on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, released Thursday.

In February, Adani was dubbed the wealthiest person in Asia, per Bloomberg, and now the entrepreneur sits behind Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk as one of the richest people in the world.

What Is Gautam Adani's Net Worth?

Gautam Adani has an estimated net worth of $137 billion, according to Bloomberg. His wealth saw a $1.12 billion growth following the last close of the New York stock exchange on August 29. He is the first Asian person to take third place as one of the wealthiest people in the world.

What Is Adani Group?

The 60-year-old billionaire owes his fortune to his company, Adani Group. According to the brand's website, it is made up of seven publicly traded companies focusing on transportation, infrastructure and energy.

The Adani Group has hold of India's transportation and energy market, owning the country's largest port and airport operators in the private sector, per Fortune. The company also owns the largest private sector of gas and coal distribution as well.

According to Forbes, the Adani Group brings in $13 billion in revenue.

Who Is Gautam Adani's Family?

Gautam Adani is married to his longtime wife Priti Adani, who works as a dentist and leads the Adani Foundation, which pledged to donate $7.7 billion, or 600 billion rupees, in honor of the billionaire's 60th birthday in June. The couple has two sons: Karan Adan, the CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, and Jeet Adani, vice president of Adani Group's finance division.