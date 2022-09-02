Become a Data Management Pro by Becoming Proficient in Microsoft Excel

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you could only learn one software to carry you through the rest of your professional life, what would you choose? The answer is probably Microsoft Excel considering it's likely already on your resume.

Excel is one of the most ubiquitous programs on Earth, used in virtually every industry, and it has only gotten more popular in recent years. Data drives everything in business and Excel is one of the best tools around for harnessing, visualizing, and turning data into actionable insights.

Think you're ready to actually justify that bullet on your resume. You can learn Excel in The All-In-One 2022 Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle, on sale for just $29.99 today.

This bundle includes 13 full-length courses with hundreds of individual lectures, exercise files, and tests. It's curated and taught by StreamSkill (4.4/5-star instructor rating), an organization with 15 years of experience in online learning. They've taught more than 500,000 students in that time through 120 software training courses. You'll get 13 of those courses in this bundle, designed for Excel users of all levels.

Whether you want to sharpen your business analysis skills or just get familiar with some of the most popular formulas and functions to simplify your day-to-day, this bundle has you covered. The courses are geared towards both Excel 2019 and Excel 2021, with beginner, intermediate, and advanced courses available for each version of Excel. There are also courses on PivotTables, Power Pivot, Power Query, DAX, VBA, and macros to give you the kind of advanced education that can greatly simplify and improve your working life.

Stop pretending you know Excel and actually learn it online. For a limited time, you can get The All-In-One 2022 Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle for 93 percent off $499 at just $29.99.

