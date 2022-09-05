Want to Master Microsoft Excel? Here's Your Chance.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Spend enough time in the workforce and you're bound to get jealous of other people's skills. But why settle for being jealous when you can get your skills up to the same level (or beyond)? Nowadays, it's easier than ever to learn new skills — including Excel — online. So, if you're ready for the training, you can dive into The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle while it's on sale.

This bundle is one of the easiest ways to learn Excel that you'll find. You'll progress from a novice to expert level gradually across 12 courses from StreamSkill (4.4/5-star instructor rating). StreamSkill has been in the online education game for 15 years, teaching more than one million students in that time. Your instructors have a combined 40 years of experience using Excel so you'll know you're in good hands.

The bundle focuses on both Excel 2019 and Excel 2021, giving you introductions to each, depending on which program you have access to. You'll learn what's new in Excel 2021, how to navigate the interface, and how to begin to effectively apply formatting to cells and use conditional formatting to make your spreadsheets nice. As you progress, you'll learn about advanced formulas, explore Excel for business analysts, and more. There are courses dedicated to PowerPivot, Power Query, DAX, and macros. Plus, you'll also learn how to automate repetitive tasks by leveraging Excel's VBA function. By the end of the courses, you'll have an advanced Excel education that will not only help you build more attractive spreadsheets but also save you a ton of time and help you reach valuable business insights.

Take your Excel skills up a notch. Right now, The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle is on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

