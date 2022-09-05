Get a Labor Day Price on This 2-in-1 Dyson Alternative

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cleaning your home office isn't exactly the sexiest part of being self-employed, but it is an important one. You can't do your best work if you're constantly sniffling or coughing over dander in the air or distracted by detritus under your desk. Keeping a clean office is a good way to help you also keep a clean mind and with the Jashen F16 Wet & Dry 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop, you'll have a single seamless tool to keep your workspace in great shape — whether it is or isn't at home.

Jashen

The F16 is a cordless cleaning tool that has a detachable battery providing up to 30 minutes of operation time and 120 square meters of coverage. The cordless design helps you get to hard-to-reach places and works well on kitchens, bathrooms, and other hard floor surfaces. The BRN hair tangle-free technology offers up non-stop hair removal to eliminate the hassle of fishing hair out of clogged vacuums while a unique drying system ensures it never smells old or moldy inside.

Once you're done vacuuming, the F16 easily converts to a mop that doesn't draw any power. It will make quick work of footprints or grease on the floor with great efficiency. The F16 has a dual tank technology that separates clean water and the dirt mixture to make sure you're always dispensing clean water, allowing you to brush away dirt and grime with brute force. Plus, it has a self-cleaning function that's activated with just a touch, making it a complete breeze to keep the machine clean and ready to operate at 100 percent.

Keep your space clean, it's the responsible thing to do. From September 2 - 9, you can get a Labor Day special price on this 2-in-1 cordless vacuum mop. Grab it for $30 off at just $269.99 now.

Prices are subject to change.