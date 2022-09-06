There's opulence, and then there are listings that even make Zillow Gone Wild blush.

Such is the case for one house listing in Saratoga Springs, NY that's going viral for its grandiose architecture and "interesting" design choices.

Listed for a cool $17.9 million, the "Palazzo Riggi," as it has been named, boasts six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms alongside two kitchens in the main house, a movie theater, a bowling alley, and a swimming pool with spa. There's also a heated driveway, which is sure to help with those heavy snow days and below-freezing temps.

"The estate includes custom materials & selections such as 23 marble medallions inlaid on the marble floors, fresco in the foyer, Sherle Wagner sinks, Schonbek chandeliers, & an award-winning staircase by Herndon & Merry," the listing says of the home's over-the-top features. "This home has been appointed with the finest finishes and fixtures, to include many artist hand painted murals."

The home first made rounds through the Zillow Gone Wild Twitter account where users have been doling out opinions, calling the home "too much" and "tacky" while others lamented about never being able to afford the hefty price tag.

"This house looks like it was decorated by an 8-year-old who was told to make it 'fancy,'" one user joked.

The house takes up a casual 25,049 square feet and 1.3 acres of land.

The seller is requiring that anyone interested in purchasing the home will have to show "prior proof of qualified cash funds" before being able to make an appointment or showing so if you were interested in stopping by to take a peak, you might be out of luck.

The patriarch of the Riggi family, who owns the estate, Ronald Riggi, passed away last month after an eight-month battle with cancer. Riggi is survived by his wife, Michelle, who is reportedly known to decorate the house for each holiday, especially on Halloween, as it has become famous in the area.

"Riggi is iconic in Saratoga. Every Halloween she sits out front in a big throne and you can line up and take pics w/ her," one Twitter user reported. "She gives out candy bars and one of them will have a $100 bill in it."

The family is also reportedly selling their Lake Placid estate for nearly $31 million.