Learn Your Unique Selling Proposition

Every business has something that makes it unique.

February 4, 2002 1 min read

Here's how to find your unique selling proposition: Examine your business and find the issues and themes that you own exclusively. Know how your business is different from its competitors, and use that to your advantage. Tout your company's uniqueness in your marketing efforts.

If nothing pops out as your unique marketing feature, then take time to carefully examine what it is you offer. Revisit what made you want to get into your line of work in the first place. Ask key customers or trusted friends what they see as your distinctive characteristics. In addition, explore industry trends and look ahead to discover what you can offer first and better than anyone else.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business