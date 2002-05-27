The Four Pillars of Marketing

Every marketing plan should incorporate these four critical elements.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • Personal selling refers to sales done face-to-face, when the prospect is right in front of you. It includes retail sales, professional services selling and a healthy percentage of B2B sales.
  • Advertising refers to paying for media space or time in which to sell your product at a distance.
  • Promotion is a short-term activity, directed at either the distributor or the purchaser to boost sales for a limited time through special pricing or other offers. Of course, the goal is for the short-term increase to lead to an incremental gain. Promotion can include advertising and personal selling.
  • Public relations is the marketing effort you undertake to expose your product to potential customers and other interested parties through the press, trade media and special media-related events.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market