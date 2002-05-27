The Four Pillars of Marketing
Every marketing plan should incorporate these four critical elements.
- Personal selling refers to sales done face-to-face, when the prospect is right in front of you. It includes retail sales, professional services selling and a healthy percentage of B2B sales.
- Advertising refers to paying for media space or time in which to sell your product at a distance.
- Promotion is a short-term activity, directed at either the distributor or the purchaser to boost sales for a limited time through special pricing or other offers. Of course, the goal is for the short-term increase to lead to an incremental gain. Promotion can include advertising and personal selling.
- Public relations is the marketing effort you undertake to expose your product to potential customers and other interested parties through the press, trade media and special media-related events.
