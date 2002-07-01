What's New 07/02

Set up shop by wiring the homes of the future.

Home entertainment centers and high-speed Internet access are must-haves for American home owners. At least that's the way LifeStyle Technologies sees it. Since its founding in 2000, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company has been smartening up new and existing homes of consumers and developers by installing wiring.

CEO Mike Pruitt is optimistic about the future for home technology, explaining that many homeowners perceive offerings like high-speed Internet access as necessities rather than luxuries. "People won't put furniture in the room," he says of his clientele, "but they will wire it for a home theater."