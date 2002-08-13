Technology Helps Service Brands Expand

August 13, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ann Arbor, Michigan--Service Brands Int'l, which began as Molly Maid, has seen its number of franchisees increase from 50 to 200. During its growth, the company has always relied on custom software and touts its main information management program, FranCIS (Franchisor Customer Information System), a program developed to support Service Brands franchisees. The company also developed FranSale, a lead-generation and marketing program.

Due to requests from other companies for its software, Service Brands established its FranTech subsidiary to provide these technologies to other franchisors. -Franchising World