Dedham, Massachusetts--Sales growth at D'Angelo Sandwich Shops restaurants from 2000 to 2001 placed the chain among the top 20 quick-service restaurants last year, according to a recent ranking published by QSR Magazine. The ranking was based on various criteria, including systemwide sales, total units and average unit volume. D'Angelo's enjoyed 4.05 percent growth per unit from 2000 to 2001.

In addition to its top 20 finish for average unit volume growth, D'Angelo ranked 28th among the Top 50 Chains by Change in Systemwide Sales, improving by nearly 6 percent from 2000 to 2001. -Nichol & Co. LTD