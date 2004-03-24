Good Times, Taco John's Team Up

March 24, 2004 1 min read

Golden, Colorado-Good Times Restaurants Inc. will go into business with a taco eatery in the company's first attempt at co-branding. Good Times will share space in a Taco John's International Inc. restaurant in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Good Times operates 37 restaurants, mostly in Colorado, and distinguishes itself from its larger fast-food competitors by serving only natural beef burgers. Taco John's is considerably larger than Good Times, with 400 restaurants serving Mexican food.

Taco John's expects to open about 25 new locations this year and at least a few will bear the dual brand. -Nation's Restaurant News