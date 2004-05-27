Buffalo Wild Wings Debuts First Drinks and Dessert Menu

May 27, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Minneapolis-Buffalo Wild Wings introduced its first drinks and dessert menu to boost after-dinner sales.

The menu lists drinks under the categories of martinis, classic drinks, specialties and wine. The dessert portion includes the chain's recently launched offerings: New York cheesecake, chocolate fudge cake with ice cream, and deep-dish apple pie. In-store material is supporting the menu rollout. Training videos had been sent to each of the chain's 256 units to ensure consistency of preparation and service. -Nation's Restaurant News